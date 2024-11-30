Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 353 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 299.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,773,000 after buying an additional 1,369,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after acquiring an additional 541,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 41.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,471,000 after purchasing an additional 436,342 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after buying an additional 332,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 563,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 295,271 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

CarMax stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

