Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,430 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 233.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCR. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,651,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $6.32 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

