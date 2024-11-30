Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 620 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after buying an additional 522,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $663,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $412.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

