Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 127.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $750.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $735.95 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $905.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,019.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

