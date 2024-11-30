Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in GSK by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 9.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 19.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.13 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK Company Profile



GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

