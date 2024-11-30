Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Algert Global LLC grew its position in RxSight by 55.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 28.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,813,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RxSight by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXST. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $46.88 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $173,518.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $500,183.76. This represents a 25.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,070. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

