Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.