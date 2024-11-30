Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.54.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1 %

AMT stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.29. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

