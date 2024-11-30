Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1,370.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 32.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 160.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

NTR stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.97%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

