Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

