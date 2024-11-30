Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 256,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 87,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU opened at $16.60 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.