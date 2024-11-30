Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 810 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 39.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

