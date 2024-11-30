Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FDIS opened at $97.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.47.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.