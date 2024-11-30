Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $57,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 304,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 259,836 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 194,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,414.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after acquiring an additional 654,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $67.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.