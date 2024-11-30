Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $75,000 Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $182,000.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $58.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
