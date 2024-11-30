Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $75,000 Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $182,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $58.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.