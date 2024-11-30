Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $459.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $34.15.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.
