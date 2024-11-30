LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 27.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $109.49 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $651.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.27 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

