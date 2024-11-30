LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.