Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires 422 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $207.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

