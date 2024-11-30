LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 1,424,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,941,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get LKQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 48.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in LKQ by 18.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.