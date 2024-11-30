Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.17. 53,835,895 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 37,516,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 374,717,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This represents a -102.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 925.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

