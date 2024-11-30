LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the October 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LY Price Performance
Shares of YAHOY stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. LY has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $7.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, New Street Research raised shares of LY to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
About LY
LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.
