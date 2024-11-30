Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as low as C$0.78. Maple Leaf Green World shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 56,653 shares.

Maple Leaf Green World Trading Up 777.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79.

About Maple Leaf Green World

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

