MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 7.8% – Time to Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)'s stock price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $26.92. 87,699,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 56,155,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

MARA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 5.52.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $140.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,565.36. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,877. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the first quarter worth $249,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MARA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MARA by 606.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MARA in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

