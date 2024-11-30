Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Notified of Cancellation of Contact Center Operations Contract by HHS

In a recent development, Maximus (NYSE: MMS) has been informed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) about the cancellation of the Contact Center Operations solicitation. This contract cancellation was for the same scope of work that Maximus is currently handling under its existing contract, which has option periods extending until 2031.
President and CEO of Maximus, Bruce Caswell, expressed his appreciation for the consistent efforts of Maximus employees in successfully managing this crucial program. This program plays a vital role in providing support to over 75 million eligible Americans who depend on Medicare and the Federal Marketplace. Caswell emphasized Maximus’ commitment to continuing to support HHS and CMS in their important missions by delivering innovative, high-quality, and reliable solutions that benefit the American public.
For more information about Maximus and its services, visit maximus.com.
Contacts provided in the filing:
Investor Relations: James Francis, [email protected]
Media & Public Relations: Eileen Cassidy Rivera, Jessica Batt, [email protected]
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Maximus’s 8K filing here.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
