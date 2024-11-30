Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.5% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 60,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,795 shares of company stock valued at $34,673,866 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $168.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

