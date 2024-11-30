Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 194,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 28.9% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 192,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. This trade represents a 11.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.