Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Mercury General Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 10.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.
