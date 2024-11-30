MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Shares Up 7% – Here’s What Happened

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). 8,304,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 13,783,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.60.

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

