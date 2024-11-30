MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $99.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MET. Bank of America dropped their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MET opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. MetLife has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,124 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $91,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 988,666 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 79.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,726,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,378,000 after purchasing an additional 762,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 256.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 948,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,209,000 after purchasing an additional 682,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

