MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) vs. Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS) Head to Head Contrast

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) and Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroVision and Defense Technology Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision $8.15 million 24.19 -$82.84 million ($0.41) -2.20 Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Defense Technology Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroVision.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision -1,049.43% -102.34% -76.77% Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of MicroVision shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of MicroVision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Defense Technology Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MicroVision and Defense Technology Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision 0 2 0 0 2.00 Defense Technology Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

MicroVision currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given MicroVision’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MicroVision is more favorable than Defense Technology Systems.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc. develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure. The company also provides MAVIN DR, a dynamic view lidar system, which combines short, medium, and long range sense and field of view into one form; lidar sensors under the MOVIA brand name; and MOSAIK, a software that automates manual data classification or annotation process. In addition, it provides engineering services for its hardware and software products. The company markets its products to customers directly, through trade shows, and its website. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Defense Technology Systems

Defense Technology Systems Inc. offers data and security solutions in the United States. The company has two divisions, Data Division and Security Division. The company's Data Division assembles and distributes electronic wire, cable, and related products used primarily for data communication and distribution. It offers connectivity solutions, which include distributed sales of passive components, such as electronic connectors, electronic wire and cable, cabinets and racks, and patch panels; and active components, including hubs, bridges, routers, gateways, and modems. Its Security Division distributes and installs specialty products and equipment for the safety and security needs. Its products and services include bullet and blast resistant door and panels, glass laminate and glass-clad barriers, specialized data-center safety and security products, secure door systems, and video surveillance and recording equipment. The company sells its products and services to original equipment manufacturers and end users in various industries, such as manufacturing and finance in the northern and eastern United States. Its customer base includes various Fortune 500 companies and other financial institutions. The company was formerly known as DataWorld Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Defense Technology Systems Inc. in July 2004. Defense Technology Systems Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

