Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $162.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $138.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $86.26 and a one year high of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

