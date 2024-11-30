Morgan Stanley Downgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
ING has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 57.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
