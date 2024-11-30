Morgan Stanley Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $305.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BURL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $282.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.68 and its 200-day moving average is $249.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,582,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after acquiring an additional 666,934 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 34.6% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 730,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,242,000 after purchasing an additional 187,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

