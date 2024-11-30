Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MAR) Raised to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MAR – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Mount Logan Capital Price Performance

Mount Logan Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Goldthorpe purchased 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,458.00.

Mount Logan Capital Company Profile

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

