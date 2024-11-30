Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 2.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 668,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 936,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

