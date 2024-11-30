Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 132.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

CTS Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.