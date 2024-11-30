Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 897 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 266,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 197,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 63,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,784.05. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,960. This represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.