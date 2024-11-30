Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $27.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,797.35. The trade was a 51.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,067,327.54. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,485 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 34.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

