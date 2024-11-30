NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 1.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.38. 45,288,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 56,891,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Daiwa America raised shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie cut shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.