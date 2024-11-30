NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NiSource by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,342,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,977 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after buying an additional 876,033 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 5,767.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 813,770 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $22,056,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NiSource Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NI opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.00 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

