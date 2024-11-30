Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Cut to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

