Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Cut to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
