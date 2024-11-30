NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NTN Buzztime Stock Performance

Shares of NTN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

