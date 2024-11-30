Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 158.3% in November

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the October 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JFR opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Albin F. Moschner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,518. This represents a 59.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 36.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

