Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the October 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 76.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1,238.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

