Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the October 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $13.41.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
Further Reading
