O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 165 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 79,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 7,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $207.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

