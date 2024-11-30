Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences’ Quiet Period To End on December 3rd (NASDAQ:OACCU)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences’ (NASDAQ:OACCU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 24th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OACCU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

