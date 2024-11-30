Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCSL. Citizens Jmp cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 601.4% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

