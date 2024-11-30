OGE Energy FY2024 EPS Forecast Lowered by Zacks Research

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for OGE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OGE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at $896,127.12. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.05%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

