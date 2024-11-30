Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.46, a P/E/G ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

